Members Trust Co Acquires 216 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Members Trust Co lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,134. The company has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.10. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $105.23 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.