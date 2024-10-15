Members Trust Co Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,732,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after acquiring an additional 54,974 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,187,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.21. 3,969,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,987,057. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $177.54 and a 52 week high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

