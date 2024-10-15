Members Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Members Trust Co cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,117,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,957 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.0% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $243,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,649,198 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.