Members Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Members Trust Co lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 0.0% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syntrinsic LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.93. The company had a trading volume of 231,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,239. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $126.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

