Members Trust Co Purchases New Position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Members Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,291. The company has a market cap of $102.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.54%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

