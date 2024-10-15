Members Trust Co Sells 150 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Members Trust Co cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in RTX by 3.8% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in RTX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research boosted their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

RTX stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.44. 3,430,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,828,328. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $72.48 and a 1 year high of $126.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

