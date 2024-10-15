Members Trust Co Sells 515 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Members Trust Co reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 82,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,205,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,783,329. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $170.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.