Michael S. Ryan Inc. Buys 2,306 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 9.4% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Michael S. Ryan Inc. owned about 0.33% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $13,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $86.47 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.80.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

