Michael S. Ryan Inc. Buys 2,438 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 8.5% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Michael S. Ryan Inc. owned 0.46% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $12,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,259.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $80.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average is $75.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.