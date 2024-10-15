Michael S. Ryan Inc. Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,608 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 25,214 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,823.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 249,885 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 236,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,698,442 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,833 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575,357 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.3 %

FCX stock opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

