MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.02, but opened at $14.71. MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 74,631 shares trading hands.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Down 7.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78.
About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.