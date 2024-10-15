Mike Rose Acquires 2,500 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.32 per share, with a total value of C$158,310.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$63.95 per share, with a total value of C$159,875.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$58.40 per share, with a total value of C$146,004.50.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$57.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$285,369.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$59.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,849.50.

On Friday, August 30th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$61.12 per share, with a total value of C$305,622.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$61.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$307,945.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$60.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,778.50.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$1.84 on Tuesday, reaching C$63.60. 300,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,305. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.11. The company has a market cap of C$23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1-year low of C$53.45 and a 1-year high of C$74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.37). The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.37 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 30.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.68037 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bankshares set a C$72.50 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.38.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

