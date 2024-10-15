MiL.k (MLK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.56 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. MiL.k has a total market cap of $84.06 million and $2.56 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MiL.k

MiL.k launched on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,159,195 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k (MLK) is a blockchain platform that integrates customers from different service industries through tokenizing mileage points. It enables users to trade these points interchangeably, making transactions more secure and reliable. The platform utilizes two types of tokens: Brand Tokens (tokenized mileage points from service companies) and $MLK, the platform’s cryptocurrency. Users can earn $MLK by selling their Brand Tokens, purchase it from crypto exchanges, or receive it through transfers. The platform operates on Luniverse’s BaaS platform with main and side chains using Hyperledger Fabric for better performance and stability.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

