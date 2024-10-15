MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MDXG. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

MDXG stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,850. The company has a market cap of $862.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.97. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.44 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 23.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,167,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 258,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 413,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 687,267 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 551,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,487 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

