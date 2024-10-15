MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.30, but opened at $17.45. MINISO Group shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 453,734 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.80 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MINISO Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

MINISO Group Stock Down 7.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.18.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at about $587,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at $7,462,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Further Reading

