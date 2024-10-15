Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Lowered to $55.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.81.

Moderna stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.59. 1,824,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,324,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $55.70 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average is $105.95.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.62) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moderna will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $1,842,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,254,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,883,202.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $571,440.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,184 shares of company stock worth $5,647,531. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $2,693,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 37.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

