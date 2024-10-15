Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Boomfish Wealth Group LLC

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

