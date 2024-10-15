Monero Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $153.18 or 0.00228320 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.83 billion and approximately $73.02 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,090.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.07 or 0.00527749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009118 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00105231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00028817 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00029561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00073613 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.