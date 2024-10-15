Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

MNPR opened at $5.39 on Friday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $94.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

