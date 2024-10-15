Morgan Stanley Boosts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $224.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $224.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James upgraded Atlassian from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Atlassian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.29.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $194.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.70. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of -167.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.91, for a total value of $1,398,132.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,906,634. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,838,038.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.91, for a total value of $1,398,132.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,906,634. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,185 shares of company stock valued at $37,974,043. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $882,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

