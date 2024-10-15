Morgan Stanley Boosts Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $220.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.64.

NYSE:FI opened at $193.23 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $193.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.15.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 56,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

