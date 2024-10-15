Mustard Seed Financial LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 956,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 51,233 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 337,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 487,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $26.96. 159,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,630. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

