Mustard Seed Financial LLC Sells 189 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mustard Seed Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 3.0% of Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 192.1% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after acquiring an additional 600,521 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 270,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 643,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,740,000 after acquiring an additional 421,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,335,272 shares of company stock worth $958,101,276. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.96.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,894,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,185,115. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

