Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MYGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,578.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $1,286,035.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,797.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,578.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,485. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,161,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,370,000 after purchasing an additional 638,147 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,446 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 157,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

