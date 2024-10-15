Myro Self Reported Market Cap Tops $118.30 Million (MYRO)

Myro (MYRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last week, Myro has traded up 32.7% against the dollar. Myro has a total market cap of $118.30 million and approximately $41.01 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.00252365 BTC.

Myro Token Profile

Myro’s genesis date was November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens. The official website for Myro is myrothedog.com. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol.

Buying and Selling Myro

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.12852795 USD and is up 14.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $31,238,137.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myro using one of the exchanges listed above.

