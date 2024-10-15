Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Position Lowered by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lowered its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,568 shares during the period. Natera makes up approximately 2.4% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Natera were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,044,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,848 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,034,000 after acquiring an additional 532,874 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Natera by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,634,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in Natera by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,974,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,860,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,197,000 after acquiring an additional 155,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NTRA traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.55. 710,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.69. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $133.54.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. Natera’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $108,627.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,211,728. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $108,627.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,211,728. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $377,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,217,479.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,242 shares of company stock worth $5,426,901. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

