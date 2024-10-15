National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$130.98 and last traded at C$130.85, with a volume of 25343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$130.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Cormark lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$122.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$123.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$116.25.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.95 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 34.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8064243 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$117.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,103.00. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

