Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Major Shareholder Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai Sells 1,399 Shares

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $18,942.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,539.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

On Monday, October 14th, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,300 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $17,056.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 3,000 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $40,170.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,800 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $23,634.00.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. 2,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,973. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a market cap of $241.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 34,996 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 146,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 659,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 518,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 88,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NATR. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on NATR

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.