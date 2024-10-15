Navcoin Price Hits $0.0299 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $32,227.48 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00066831 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00018925 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00006773 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 196.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000021 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,792.72 or 0.39990240 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.