NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 1,540 ($20.11), with a volume of 76072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,546 ($20.19).

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,589.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,615.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £712.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,355.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

NB Private Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. NB Private Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -19,722.22%.

About NB Private Equity Partners

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

Featured Stories

