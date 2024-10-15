NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $551,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $124,295.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at $13,305,762.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

PEG traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $89.05. The company had a trading volume of 292,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,828. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $92.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

