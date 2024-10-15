NBC Securities Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.76. 2,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,635. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $181.59 and a twelve month high of $258.94.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

