NBC Securities Inc. Has $6.66 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 0.6% of NBC Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 28,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DE traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $407.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,836. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $420.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $388.27 and a 200-day moving average of $385.25.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. HSBC cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

