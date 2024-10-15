NBC Securities Inc. Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,455 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.49. 2,982,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,613,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

