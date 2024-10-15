NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.78. The company had a trading volume of 198,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,748. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.65 and a 12-month high of $208.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.49 and its 200 day moving average is $195.50. The stock has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

