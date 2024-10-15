NBC Securities Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $219.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.08. The stock had a trading volume of 111,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,565. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $222.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

