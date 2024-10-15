NBC Securities Inc. Sells 3,668 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,372,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,656,000 after purchasing an additional 687,098 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,283,000 after buying an additional 1,084,117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,754,000 after buying an additional 210,398 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,813,000 after buying an additional 4,138,153 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 159,003 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,836. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $60.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1912 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

