NBC Securities Inc. Sells 573 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in PG&E by 84.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 77.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of PG&E by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE:PCG traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,137,104. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PG&E

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,168.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.