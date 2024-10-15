NBC Securities Inc. Trims Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,471 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,011,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,529,129,000 after acquiring an additional 118,562 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $1,521,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $3,695,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $722,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $7.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.21. The stock had a trading volume of 518,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,132. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.00 and a 200 day moving average of $253.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.