Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Update

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nephros Trading Up 2.7 %

NEPH stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.18. Nephros has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.04.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.

Institutional Trading of Nephros

Nephros Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nephros stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nephros, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEPH Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Nephros at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

