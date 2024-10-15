Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.11% of Netflix worth $329,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.79.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.52 on Tuesday, reaching $708.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,248. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $736.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $688.89 and its 200 day moving average is $652.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

