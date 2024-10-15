Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given “Sell” Rating at Benchmark

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $545.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $702.79.

Netflix Stock Down 1.2 %

NFLX stock traded down $8.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $704.44. 652,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,445. The stock has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $736.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $688.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $652.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $436,514,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $372,293,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $216,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

