NetMind Token One Day Volume Tops $8.99 Million (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One NetMind Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00003932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. NetMind Token has a total market capitalization of $106.46 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NetMind Token Profile

NetMind Token was first traded on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,651,859 tokens. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 2.63364973 USD and is up 13.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $8,220,171.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetMind Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

