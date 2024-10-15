Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Update

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Newcore Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NCAUF remained flat at $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. Newcore Gold has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.28.
Newcore Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Newcore Gold
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Seize the Opportunity: 2 High-Yield Stocks for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.