Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Update

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Newcore Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NCAUF remained flat at $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. Newcore Gold has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

Newcore Gold Company Profile

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

