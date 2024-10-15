Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NEM. Veritas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.46.

Get Newmont alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 633,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185,750. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,378.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,836,262,000 after buying an additional 16,190,422 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,084 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,071,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,909,000 after purchasing an additional 109,084 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,912,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,445,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Newmont by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after buying an additional 313,736 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.