NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,298,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,508,155,000 after purchasing an additional 143,748 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,178,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,097,000 after buying an additional 691,341 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,834,000 after buying an additional 1,268,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,966,000 after acquiring an additional 409,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,981,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,568,000 after acquiring an additional 388,149 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,824,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.03. The company has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

