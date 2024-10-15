NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,661 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.2% of Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $3,412,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 40,704 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $713,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in NIKE by 15.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 74,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $82.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,803,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,736,428. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.49.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

