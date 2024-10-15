NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 389.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.49.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

