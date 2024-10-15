Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 465,500 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 592,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Bank of America downgraded Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Nissan Motor Price Performance
Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $19.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.
Nissan Motor Company Profile
Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.
