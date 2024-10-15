Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Trading Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 198,608 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 106,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cormark set a C$1.50 price target on Northern Superior Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
About Northern Superior Resources
Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company explores for silver and copper. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
